Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HF Sinclair (DINO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO):

11/15/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $68.00.

11/9/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00.

10/6/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DINO stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 1,613,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

