Wells Fargo & Company Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Equal Weight

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 43.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 67.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

