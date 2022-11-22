Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Welltower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

