Western Forest Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$357.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32.
In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
