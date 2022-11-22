Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEF. CIBC cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

