Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,561.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,761.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 146,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.