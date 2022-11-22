Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.83.
Shares of WPM opened at C$49.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market cap of C$22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
