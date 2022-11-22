Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
See Also
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.