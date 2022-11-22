Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,457. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

