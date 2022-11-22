Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. 91,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

