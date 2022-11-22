WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $440.82 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.82 million and $820.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.01665699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.01674005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04432986 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $808.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.