Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $68.47 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and approximately $34,284.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,796,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,041,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,728,872 with 1,711,974,522 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03916994 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193,268.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

