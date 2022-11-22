Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.