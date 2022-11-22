Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.02 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.03 or 0.00241235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $614.93 million and approximately $65.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00087671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00056519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,757,062 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.