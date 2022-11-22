ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 12.3% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $328,530.43 and $78.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00250565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00088063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

