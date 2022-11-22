Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.