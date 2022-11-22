Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.