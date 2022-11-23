0x (ZRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.28 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $162.96 million and $13.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.05 or 0.08633479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00471853 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,751.70 or 0.28950101 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

