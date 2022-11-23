110,500 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

