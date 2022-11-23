11,368 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 486,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

