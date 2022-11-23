133,760 Shares in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 158.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 133,679 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

