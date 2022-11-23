1,463,586 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,983,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $334.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

