147,413 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 147,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $396.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

