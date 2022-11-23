15,292 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

ENB opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

