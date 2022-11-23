16,687 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $246,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,690,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.