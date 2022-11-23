2,360 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

