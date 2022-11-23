34,134 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 9,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

