3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.58 Per Share

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

3IN stock opened at GBX 329.91 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.89.

Insider Activity at 3i Infrastructure

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.05 ($23,640.83).

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

