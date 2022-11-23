40,410 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $676.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

