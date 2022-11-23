4,200 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 57,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.