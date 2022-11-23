4,522 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.75. 11,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.11. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

