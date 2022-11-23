52,057,173 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,057,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,867,000. Vivid Seats comprises about 23.5% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 26.37% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 15.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,771,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after buying an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $3,174,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $2,793,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT remained flat at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,214. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

