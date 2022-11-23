6,000 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.11% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.48. 4,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,256. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

