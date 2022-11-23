625,000 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.07% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Fields by 25.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 574,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 532,342 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Price Performance
NYSE:GFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 199,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,260. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
