7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.40 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $55.14 million and $25,619.16 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00020560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.4030373 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,332.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

