940 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,532.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,315.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

