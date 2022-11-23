AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 5.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. 73,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The company has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

