ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0006

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $20,901.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,493.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010717 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00233576 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0006985 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,398.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

