ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $64.17 million and approximately $20,912.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,371.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00231892 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0006985 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,398.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

