Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 105600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.93 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

