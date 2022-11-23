Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 10817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Accelerate Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

