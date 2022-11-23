Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $1,770.96 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50212314 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,205.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

