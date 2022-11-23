Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,530.93

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $55,530.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009543 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024891 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005472 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006047 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004896 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005362 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
