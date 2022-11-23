Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ADNT opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
