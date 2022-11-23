Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

