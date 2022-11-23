Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and $463,986.13 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008517 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,472 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

