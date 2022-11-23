Adshares One Day Trading Volume Hits $522,314.63 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and $522,314.63 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008525 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,471 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

