Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.64 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

