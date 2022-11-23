Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $178.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

