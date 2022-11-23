Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
