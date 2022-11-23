Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

